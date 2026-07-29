Gill returns to top ICC ODI rankings

Blurb

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi climbed 230 spots to 48th in T20I rankings, scoring 151 runs and helping India secure a 3-0 series win

Dubai

India captain Shubman Gill has reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings after New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell lost the leading position.

The change came after Mitchell’s absence from recent matches allowed Gill to return to the top place in the 50-over format.

Young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made a major jump in the T20I rankings, moving up 230 places to reach 48th position after his impressive performances against Zimbabwe. The 15-year-old scored 151 runs at an average of 50.33, helping India complete a 3-0 series victory. His rise highlighted his growing reputation as one of the country’s promising talents.

ICC rankings showed strong movements among other Indian players as well. Ishan Kishan remained the top-ranked T20I batter with 910 rating points, while Tilak Varma climbed to sixth place and Shreyas Iyer moved to 24th. Ravi Bishnoi also improved his bowling rank after gaining 31 positions to enter 41st place among T20I bowlers.

The latest updates also included progress from international players across formats. Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl and Blessing Muzarabani improved their rankings after strong performances, while West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves moved higher in Test rankings following a memorable series against Pakistan.

Gill and Sooryavanshi continue to attract attention with their consistent performances and rising influence in international cricket. Their achievements reflect India’s growing strength across formats and the emergence of talented young players on the global stage. The updated rankings underline the importance of regular performances and confirm that both experienced stars and new talents are shaping the future of cricket with confidence and great promise.