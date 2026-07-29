Neymar confirms retirement from international football career

RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazil football star Neymar Jr has confirmed his retirement from international football, ending a memorable career with the national team. The 34-year-old forward said his journey with Brazil was over after giving everything for the famous yellow jersey.

Neymar made the announcement after Brazil’s disappointing World Cup exit against Norway. He entered the tournament with an injury and spent much of the competition away from the starting lineup. He later returned as a substitute and scored a penalty, but Brazil could not avoid elimination.

Reflecting on his career, Neymar said he created history with the national team and gave his blood and life while representing Brazil. He thanked his supporters and said he was proud of his achievements during his years with the country.

The forward also responded to recent criticism after reports linked him with comments about teammates and his participation in a poker event during a club match. Neymar denied making negative remarks and said his words after games were only meant to demand better performances as a captain.

Neymar leaves Brazil as the country’s all-time leading goalscorer and one of its most celebrated players. Although he could not win a World Cup title, his contributions, skills and memorable performances made him a key figure in Brazilian football history.

His retirement marks the end of an era for Brazil, while fans and teammates remember his passion, talent and dedication. Neymar’s international journey will remain a significant chapter in the story of Brazilian football for generations to come.

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