India advances with grit at Junior Squash Championship

Blurb

India’s men defeated Kuwait 2-1 after a comeback, while women’s team beat South Africa 3-0 and advanced confidently in squash competition

ONTARIO

India’s men’s and women’s teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Team Championships with impressive performances.

The fifth-seeded men’s team defeated 11th-seeded Kuwait 2-1 in the pre-quarterfinals after recovering from an early setback. Yusha Nafees lost the opening match, but Aryaveer Dewan levelled the tie with a straight-games victory over Khaled Walead Al Fouzain. Gurveer Singh then secured the winning point by defeating Abdul Rahman Al Sanea in commanding fashion. Head coach Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu praised the team’s composure and determination after overcoming Kuwait’s strong start.

The Indian women’s team continued its excellent form with a convincing 3-0 victory over South Africa to finish the group stage on a high. Rudra Singh gave India the perfect start by defeating Makayla Naidoo, while Anahat Singh followed with a dominant win against Brianna Robinson. Saanvi Kalanki completed the clean sweep with another straight-games victory over Vivienne Van Der Schyff. India will now face England in the men’s quarterfinals, while the women’s team will take on the United States.

Coach Sandhu said the men’s team is ready for the challenge after recent meetings with England during the individual championships. Both Indian teams will aim to maintain their winning momentum as they continue their campaign for medals at the prestigious junior world tournament.