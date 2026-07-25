Nepal export boom relies on edible oil, Indian market

Kathmandu

Nepal’s exports reached a record high in fiscal year 2025-26, which ended in mid-July, but the country’s export success is becoming increasingly dependent on a narrow range of products and a single market India. According to the annual foreign trade statistics released by the Department of Customs this week, Nepal’s merchandise exports rose 13.8 per cent to NPR 315.29 billion, a record high. However, behind that growth lies a striking concentration of both products and export destinations.