Hydrogen train marks green rail milestone

Intro: India’s first indigenous hydrogen train completes 1,200-km of trials, saves over 3,200 litres of diesel and emits only water vapour.

Mumbai

India achieved a major milestone in sustainable transportation as its first indigenous hydrogen-powered train successfully completed over 1,200 kilometres of trial runs while saving more than 3,200 litres of diesel, according to the Ministry of Railways.

The 10-coach hydrogen fuel cell train generates electricity onboard through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, producing only water vapour as its by-product. With no smoke or tailpipe carbon emissions, it is regarded as the cleanest form of rail propulsion currently available.

The train is equipped with two hydrogen-powered driving cars producing a combined 2,400 kW of power. It also features lithium iron phosphate batteries and high-pressure hydrogen cylinders. Green hydrogen is stored at pressures of up to 500 bar and dispensed at 350 bar through a storage facility capable of holding nearly 3,000 kilograms.

Railways has incorporated multiple safety mechanisms, including sensors to detect hydrogen leaks, heat, flames and smoke. Automatic shut-off systems, continuous ventilation and internationally validated safety standards have also been integrated into the train.

Following successful trials between Jind and Sonipat, Indian Railways is preparing to begin operations on the Delhi route as part of the next testing phase.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project represents a major step towards an indigenous hydrogen rail ecosystem. He added that India has retained intellectual property rights for the technology, allowing future exports while supporting the government’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and positioning the country as a global leader in clean rail mobility.

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A new momentum to Aatmanirbhar