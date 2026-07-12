32 mobile forensic vans to speed up crime investigations

Slug: Expeditious investigation

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

In a major boost to scientific policing and anti-drug enforcement, the Karnataka government inducted 32 Mobile Forensic Vans (MFVs) to enable on-the-spot examination of crime scenes and faster collection of scientific evidence. One van will be deployed in each district, reducing delays in preserving crucial forensic material and strengthening criminal investigations.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar flagged off the specialised vehicles, saying the initiative would improve investigations, particularly in narcotics cases, and help increase conviction rates through timely and scientific evidence collection.

“The misuse of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies is creating new forms of crime. It has become essential for the police to adopt technology-driven investigation methods and strengthen preventive policing,” the Chief Minister said.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the mobile laboratories would transform the way crime scenes are examined by enabling police personnel to gather high-quality forensic and digital evidence immediately after an offence is reported.

“These vans will allow officers to conduct scientific examinations at the crime scene itself, including digital evidence collection, thereby improving both the quality and speed of investigations,” he said.

Director General and Inspector General of Police M.A. Saleem said police investigators often faced challenges while collecting sensitive evidence such as blood samples and DNA material, with delays in transporting them to forensic laboratories sometimes affecting investigations.

“Collecting scientific and digital evidence from a crime scene is a specialised skill. That is why we have appointed more than 200 Scene of Crime Officers (SOCOs). Earlier, they had to transport samples to jurisdictional Forensic Science Laboratories for preservation. With the Mobile Forensic Vans, evidence can now be collected, examined and preserved immediately, preventing contamination and saving valuable time,” Saleem said.

He added that the initiative would help investigators build stronger cases and improve the chances of securing convictions.

Each van has been equipped with advanced forensic tools capable of conducting a wide range of examinations at the scene of crime. These include blood and semen detection kits, DNA evidence collection equipment, gunshot residue testing kits, forensic light sources, fingerprint and footprint analysis tools, digital forensic systems, narcotics detection equipment, explosives detection devices, bullet-hole examination tools, arson investigation kits, microscopes, cameras and LED display screens.

Officials said the mobile laboratories would significantly reduce dependence on central forensic laboratories for preliminary examinations and ensure quicker preservation of crucial evidence.

The initiative is expected to modernise Karnataka’s criminal justice system by enabling faster, more accurate and scientifically robust investigations while enhancing the capabilities of police personnel across all districts.