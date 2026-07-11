Yogi targets SP over development, governance

Intro:

The UP CM accused previous governments of neglecting development while highlighting the BJP govt’s achievements across Uttar Pradesh.

Kushinagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a strong attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing previous governments of failing to prioritise development and allegedly misusing funds allocated for temples.

Addressing a public gathering in Kushinagar, the Chief Minister highlighted his government’s achievements in healthcare, infrastructure, welfare programmes, connectivity, and law and order while drawing comparisons with earlier administrations.

Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath said several development projects in Kushinagar and eastern Uttar Pradesh could have been completed much earlier had previous governments shown the necessary commitment and vision.

He alleged that earlier administrations had failed to tackle major public issues, including the spread of encephalitis, provision of housing, land ownership rights, food security, and employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said governments that could not address the basic needs of the people were in no position to speak about the development of important religious centres such as Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi.

According to him, the present government has adopted a comprehensive approach to development by combining infrastructure expansion with cultural and religious heritage conservation.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath said opposition leaders who had failed to deliver results during their own tenure were now making baseless allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

He questioned what the previous government had accomplished while it was in office and asserted that people were aware of the difference in governance between the two administrations.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh had improved significantly since the BJP assumed office in 2017. He said people belonging to all religious communities, including Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, were now able to celebrate their festivals peacefully without fear or disruption.

Referring to communal harmony, Yogi Adityanath alleged that previous governments had created unnecessary tensions and had obstructed religious celebrations such as Durga Puja and Janmashtami. He contrasted this with the present administration, which he said had focused on maintaining peace and promoting inclusive development across the state.

Making another allegation against the opposition, the Chief Minister claimed that funds received in the name of temple development had been misused by previous governments. He said ministers in the current government had instead taken up the renovation and beautification of nearly ten temples in their respective constituencies as part of efforts to preserve cultural heritage.