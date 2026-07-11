Foundation of every activity that takes nation forward is knowledge: HM  

New Delhi

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Saturday inaugurated the Jayaprakash Narayan Public Library, a state-of-the-art multimedia and digital knowledge centre spread over three floors that was developed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and stressed that the foundation of every activity that takes a nation forward is knowledge.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, HM Shah described the opening of the library as a significant milestone for the national Capital and stressed the importance of reading in shaping both individuals and the nation. He also urged the Delhi government to integrate all public libraries under a common network and develop a mechanism to connect schools with them.

Today is an important day for Delhi as we are dedicating a library in the name of Jayaprakash Narayan. A great thinker once said that the future of a nation is not determined by how crowded its markets are or how many industries it has, but by how many young people visit libraries, he said.

Appealing to the youth to cultivate the habit of reading, the Home Minister said libraries play a transformative role in personality development and intellectual growth.

I want to urge the younger generation to become members of libraries. As you continue reading over time, you will notice remarkable changes in your personality and thinking. I say this from my own experience. I was born in a small town, but we had a library there. Looking back, I feel fortunate because that library shaped my life, he said.

HM Shah said that every activity contributing to nation-building begins with knowledge and wisdom, which are nurtured through libraries.

The foundation of every activity that takes a nation forward is knowledge. Wisdom and its practical application come only through learning, and libraries are the greatest source of that learning. Before expressing an opinion, one should first read and understand the subject. Libraries make this possible, he said.

Recalling his own initiatives, Shah said he had worked to establish libraries in every village of his parliamentary constituency. He also appealed to librarians to actively engage educational institutions and encourage students to make use of library facilities. I request librarians to connect with universities and educational institutions across at least ten Assembly constituencies and motivate young people to visit libraries. Reading should become a daily habit, he said.