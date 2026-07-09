Delhi L-G keeps close watch as silt removal by DDA increases by 70 pc

New Delhi

Under Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu’s monitoring, the DDA has completed the desilting of stormwater drains in the East, South and North Zones, registering an over 70 per cent increase in dust removal, an official said on Thursday.

The works in the Narela, Rohini and Dwarka Zones are in the final stages of completion, the official said in a statement.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had undertaken desilting work in mission mode to strengthen the drainage infrastructure ahead of the monsoon and enhance the city’s preparedness to effectively manage heavy rainfall, it said.

The Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chairman of DDA, has been continuously reviewing the preparedness of various agencies and personally monitoring the progress of desilting operations to ensure that people in the National Capital do not face any inconvenience due to heavy rainfall, the statement said.

In compliance with his directions, DDA accelerated field-level execution and monitored progress regularly, it said.

To facilitate efficient implementation, Delhi was divided into six operational zones, namely East, South, North, Narela, Rohini and Dwarka, enabling focused planning, close supervision and timely execution of the works, it said.

The scale of desilting carried out this year reflects the DDA’s enhanced capacity and improved planning. During the previous year’s pre-monsoon drive, approximately 33,380 MT of silt was removed from stormwater drains. This year, more than 57,000 MT of silt has already been removed, representing an increase of over 70 per cent, it said.

The extensive desilting undertaken well before the peak monsoon period is expected to significantly improve the carrying capacity of the stormwater drainage network and facilitate the smooth flow of rainwater, the DDA statement said.

As part of its comprehensive flood management strategy, the DDA established a Central Flood Control Room along with flood control rooms in all engineering zones.

A dedicated 24×7 helpline is also being put in place to ensure prompt redressal of waterlogging-related complaints, while mobile pumping units have been stationed at identified vulnerable locations to enable the swift removal of accumulated rainwater when required, said the DDA.

In addition to desilting, preventive measures have been undertaken at waterlogging-prone locations through the cleaning of drains, strengthening of drainage infrastructure, installation of pumping arrangements and close coordination with other government agencies wherever necessary, it said.