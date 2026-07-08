Laxman set to coach India on Zimbabwe tour, Asian Games campaign

Intro

Former India batter expected to oversee split squads amid packed international cricket calendar this year.

New Delhi

Former India batter V.V.S. Laxman is set to take charge of the Indian men’s team for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour and the Asian Games campaign as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to manage a demanding international schedule with split squads.

According to reports, Laxman, who heads the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, will replace regular head coach Gautam Gambhir for the two assignments while Gambhir remains with the senior side for the home white-ball series against the West Indies.

India will tour Zimbabwe later this month for a three-match T20I series in Harare on July 23, 25 and 27. The Asian Games men’s cricket competition will then be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 24 to October 3.

The Asian Games schedule overlaps with the West Indies’ tour of India, which features three One-Day Internationals and five T20 Internationals between September 27 and October 17. As a result, the BCCI is expected to field separate squads and coaching groups for the two simultaneous assignments.

Laxman is no stranger to the role, having previously guided India on multiple occasions when the senior coaching staff was unavailable due to scheduling conflicts or other commitments. His experience with emerging players through the Centre of Excellence also makes him a natural choice to oversee a squad likely to feature several young and fringe cricketers.

The split schedule could also require different captains for the parallel campaigns. Shreyas Iyer currently leads India’s T20I side, while Shubman Gill captains the ODI and Test teams. The selectors are expected to finalise the leadership arrangements closer to the tours.

The Zimbabwe series is likely to provide opportunities for promising youngsters and players on the fringes of the national team to stake their claim ahead of a busy international season. Similarly, the Asian Games will offer another platform for India’s next generation to gain valuable international exposure.

With international cricket becoming increasingly crowded, the BCCI has frequently relied on parallel squads and stand-in coaching staff in recent years. Laxman’s anticipated appointment reflects the board’s continued confidence in his ability to guide India’s emerging talent while ensuring continuity in the team’s long-term development.