Samson’s omission sparks debate over India’s selection policy

Intro

Keeper-batter’s exclusion from Zimbabwe tour raises fresh doubts over selection consistency and clarity.

Chennai

Sanju Samson’s omission from India’s T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour has reignited questions over the national selectors’ approach, with the wicketkeeper-batter’s exclusion coming less than two days after he lost his place in the playing XI during the ongoing series against England.

The 31-year-old, who was replaced by teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the second T20I, has also been left out of the three-match Zimbabwe series beginning July 23. In his place, the selectors have picked fellow wicketkeeper-opener Prabhsimran Singh.

What has added to the confusion is the absence of any official clarification from the selection committee. The BCCI announcement neither stated that Samson had been rested nor that he had been dropped, leaving room for speculation about his future in India’s T20 plans.

The omission comes despite Samson’s remarkable contribution to India’s triumphant 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, where he was named Player of the Tournament after producing three match-winning knocks, including decisive performances in the semifinal and final. His recent run of scores reads 97 not out, 89, 89, followed by 5, 0 and 1.

While Samson remains part of India’s squad for the Asian Games in Japan, where cricket will also be played in the T20 format, experts have questioned the logic behind resting a player who features in only one international format.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also criticised the move, suggesting the decision could create uncertainty within the dressing room. Ashwin argued that frequent changes despite strong performances could affect player confidence and send an unsettling message to the rest of the squad.

Samson’s international career has been marked by repeated comebacks after being sidelined. Since becoming an opener in 2024, he has alternated between starring performances and unexpected exclusions as India reshuffled combinations involving Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.

The selectors appear keen to accelerate India’s transition by backing young talents such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh. However, Samson’s latest omission has once again highlighted concerns over consistency, transparency and long-term planning, leaving more questions than answers about India’s T20 selection strategy.