Colombia Defeat Ghana to Secure World Cup Knockout Berth

Colombia defeated Ghana to remain unbeaten and secure the final place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Kansas City

Colombia continued their impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating Ghana 1-0 at Kansas City Stadium to secure the final place in the Round of 16. The victory extended the South American side’s unbeaten streak in the tournament to four matches and confirmed their status as one of the strongest teams heading into the knockout stage.

Having already topped Group K ahead of Portugal, Colombia entered the match full of confidence and displayed attacking intent from the opening whistle. Nestor Lorenzo’s side controlled large portions of the contest, with Jhon Arias scoring the decisive goal in the first half to send his team into the next round, where they will face Switzerland.

Colombia began aggressively by using their pace on the flanks to stretch Ghana’s defence and create early opportunities. Their sustained pressure paid off in the 14th minute when Luis Javier Suarez, who had replaced the injured Jhon Cordoba, broke down the right wing before delivering a precise pass into the penalty area. Arias met the cross with a composed first-time finish that found the bottom corner, giving Colombia a deserved lead.

Although Ghana started brightly and nearly opened the scoring inside the first two minutes through Thomas Partey, whose powerful long-range effort narrowly missed the target, they struggled to maintain momentum as Colombia gradually took control of possession and dictated the tempo of the match.

The Colombians continued to threaten before halftime and came close to extending their advantage. Luis Diaz missed a promising opportunity from inside the penalty area, while Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi produced an outstanding reflex save to deny Johan Mojica’s powerful downward header.

Colombia maintained their dominance after the interval by controlling possession and launching repeated attacks into the Ghanaian penalty area. Their disciplined passing and movement prevented Ghana from establishing sustained periods of pressure as the South American side looked for a second goal to put the contest beyond doubt.

Diaz appeared to have doubled Colombia’s lead in the 56th minute after converting a cross from Arias. However, celebrations were cut short when the goal was disallowed for a marginal offside following a video review. Shortly afterwards, Diaz received another clear opportunity inside the penalty area but was unable to beat Ati-Zigi, who made another important save to keep Ghana in the contest.

Despite Ghana’s efforts to find an equaliser during the closing stages, Colombia’s defence remained organised and composed, successfully protecting their slender advantage until the final whistle.

The victory ensures that Colombia advance to the Round of 16 with an unbeaten record, further boosting confidence within the squad. They will next face Switzerland in Vancouver on July 8, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. Ghana, meanwhile, bow out of the tournament after falling short against a disciplined and clinical Colombian side that continues to impress on the global stage.