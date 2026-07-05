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Stalin leaves for London for grandson’s graduation ceremony

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Chennai

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin left for London on Saturday on a two-week private visit, during which he will attend the graduation ceremony of his grandson, Inbanidhi, before spending a few days with his family in the United Kingdom (UK). Stalin departed from the Chennai International Airport at around 9:50 a.m. on an Emirates flight to London via Dubai. He was accompanied by his wife, Durga Stalin. The couple is scheduled to return to Chennai on July 18 after completing the visit. The principal purpose of the visit is to attend the convocation ceremony of Inbanidhi, the son of former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

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