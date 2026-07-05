Toyota cites fuel contamination in Innova Hycross video

New Delhi

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday clarified that a viral social media video claiming a Toyota Innova Hycross developed issues due to use of E20 fuel was not related to the ethanol-blended fuel, saying its technical assessment found the problem was caused by fuel contamination. In a statement, the company said the Toyota Innova Hycross involved in the incident is an E20-compatible vehicle that has been designed, tested and certified for the use of 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel. Based on our detailed technical assessment of the vehicle, the issue was due to fuel contamination. Our inspection confirmed that there was no damage to any vehicle component or its fuel system, TKM said.