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‘Wedding that is never going to happen’

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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New Delhi

Fresh findings in the investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal have revealed that the two accused, Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, used coded language and nicknames to communicate, in an attempt to evade surveillance after the crime, police sources said. Police also claim that in an alleged Snapchat conversation between Siya and one of her friends that has surfaced during the probe, she chillingly stated that the wedding is never going to happen. Investigators into the sensational case are examining an alleged Snapchat conversation between Siya and one of her friends that has surfaced during the probe. According to sources, Siya allegedly asked her friend to share a copy of her Aadhaar card so that a flight ticket could be booked.

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City Hilights
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