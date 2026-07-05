Nabin exudes confidence of BJP sweep ahead of UP polls

The BJP president says the overwhelming support from party cadres reflected the BJP’s strong organisational foundation and growing public confidence.

Lucknow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed confidence that the party would secure another decisive mandate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled for next year.

He said the enthusiasm among party workers and the public’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would ensure the BJP’s continued electoral success in the state.

Speaking during his first organisational visit to Lucknow after assuming charge as the party’s national president, Nabin thanked BJP workers for the warm reception he received upon his arrival. He said the overwhelming support from party cadres reflected the BJP’s strong organisational foundation and growing public confidence.

Nabin described Uttar Pradesh as the karmabhoomi of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said he was confident that the people of the state would once again vote in favour of the BJP. He stated that the party’s election symbol, the lotus, would bloom once more in the Assembly elections, highlighting his optimism about the BJP’s prospects.

The BJP president arrived in Lucknow for a two-day organisational tour and was welcomed at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan, senior state ministers and several party leaders.

Following his arrival, Nabin participated in a grand roadshow from the airport to the BJP’s state headquarters. Travelling in a specially decorated vehicle alongside state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, he was greeted by enthusiastic party workers across the nearly 18-kilometre route. More than 50 welcome points had been set up by party workers, who gathered in large numbers to greet the national president.

The roadshow is being viewed as an important exercise to energise the party organisation ahead of the crucial Assembly elections. BJP leaders believe the event demonstrates the party’s organisational strength while boosting the morale of workers across the state.

Nabin’s visit is particularly significant because it marks his first interaction with the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh BJP team, which was announced only days ago. Party leaders expect the meetings to help shape the organisational roadmap and election strategy for the upcoming polls.

During his two-day visit, the BJP chief is scheduled to hold extensive discussions with state office-bearers, regional and district presidents, leaders of various party wings, Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, and representatives of the National Democratic Alliance. He will also meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Deputy Chief Ministers, members of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Core Committee and other prominent personalities.

As part of his itinerary, Nabin will also offer prayers at the Hanuman Setu Temple in Lucknow before chairing a series of organisational meetings focused on strengthening the party structure and preparing for the high-stakes Assembly elections scheduled next year.