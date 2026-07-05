HomeIndiaDefence production reaches record high amid self-reliance push India Defence production reaches record high amid self-reliance push By City Hilights July 5, 2026 0 155 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the latest production figure is nearly three times higher than the level recorded in the financial year 2014-15. Tagscityhilights.newsibcworldnews.comindianpolicenews.in Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleNabin exudes confidence of BJP sweep ahead of UP pollsNext articlePM Modi inaugurates Rs 480-cr Jodhpur Airport terminal City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com RELATED ARTICLES India PM Modi inaugurates Rs 480-cr Jodhpur Airport terminal July 5, 2026 India Nabin exudes confidence of BJP sweep ahead of UP polls July 5, 2026 India ‘Wedding that is never going to happen’ July 5, 2026 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Most Popular PM Modi inaugurates Rs 480-cr Jodhpur Airport terminal July 5, 2026 Nabin exudes confidence of BJP sweep ahead of UP polls July 5, 2026 ‘Wedding that is never going to happen’ July 5, 2026 Toyota cites fuel contamination in Innova Hycross video July 5, 2026 Load more