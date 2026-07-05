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PM Modi inaugurates Rs 480-cr Jodhpur Airport terminal

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Jodhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport, marking a significant milestone in Rajasthan’s aviation infrastructure.

The Rs 480-crore project is expected to strengthen regional air connectivity, enhance passenger convenience, and provide a major boost to tourism, trade, and economic activity in western Rajasthan.

The newly constructed terminal spans more than 23,000 square metres and has the capacity to handle 20 lakh (2 million) passengers annually, substantially increasing the airport’s ability to cater to the region’s growing air traffic.

Inspired by Rajasthan’s rich architectural heritage, the terminal seamlessly blends traditional design elements with modern infrastructure.

The building features motifs and architectural styles reflective of the state’s cultural legacy while offering contemporary passenger amenities aimed at improving the overall travel experience.

The terminal has also been designed with sustainability at its core.

It incorporates energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, and green building practices, making it an environmentally responsible addition to the country’s expanding aviation network.

The inauguration of the new terminal is expected to improve domestic and regional connectivity for Jodhpur and neighbouring districts, making the city more accessible to tourists and business travellers alike.

Officials believe the upgraded infrastructure will further strengthen Jodhpur’s position as a key tourism destination while creating new opportunities for commerce, investment, and employment across the Marwar region.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi also launched the revised UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, aimed at expanding affordable regional air connectivity across India.

The revamped scheme seeks to operationalise more airports, improve access to underserved regions, and strengthen the country’s aviation ecosystem over the coming decade.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, senior government officials, and public representatives.

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