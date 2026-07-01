Modi hails Indian team aiding Venezuela

Blurb: The PM praised Indian medical professionals deployed under ‘Operation Amistad’ in earthquake-hit Venezuela on National Doctors’ Day.

NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Indian medical professionals currently serving in Venezuela as “shining examples” of dedication and service.

His praise came on National Doctors’ Day, highlighting the tireless work of the team deployed under “Operation Amistad” following two devastating earthquakes that struck the South American nation on June 24.

The twin tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, have claimed over 1,400 lives and left behind widespread destruction. In response, India dispatched a comprehensive relief mission, including a field hospital established by the Indian Army, which began operations on June 28. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed that the unit, equipped with vital medicines and specialized gear, is actively bolstering local recovery efforts.

Patients at the field hospital have expressed profound appreciation for the care provided. One local resident, who received treatment for her injuries, remarked that she had not experienced such dedicated medical attention in over 60 years. Beyond clinical care, the team has gone further by arranging transport for patients returning home, an act that has deepened the bond between the responders and the local community.

Reflecting on the mission, the Prime Minister noted that these professionals represent the very best of India’s commitment to helping others during global crises. As the team continues to provide free medical support to the survivors, their presence has become a beacon of hope, proving that humanitarian aid knows no borders when society faces its most challenging times.