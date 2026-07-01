India demands repatriation of 188 fishermen from Pak

NEW DELHI

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has formally urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have already completed their sentences.

This call came as both nations participated in their biannual exchange of prisoner lists, a practice established under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

The exchange took place simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, as is tradition every January 1 and July 1. In the current data set, India reported holding 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen believed to be of Pakistani origin. Pakistan, in turn, listed 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen in its custody who are identified as Indian or believed to be Indian.

The MEA highlighted that diplomatic efforts have yielded significant results in recent years. Since 2014, a total of 2,661 Indian fishermen and 78 civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan. This includes the return of 500 fishermen and 20 civil prisoners since 2023 alone, underscoring a sustained effort by the Indian government to bring its citizens home.

BOX

MEA’s diplomatic efforts