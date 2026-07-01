Raw bomb supplier arrested in car blast case

Intro

Authorities secured the recovered bomb, conducted controlled disposal, and sent collected remains for forensic examination in Shira city

Tumakuru

Police have arrested a person who allegedly supplied a raw bomb linked to the car explosion case on the Tumakuru-Shira highway. District Superintendent of Police Ashok K. V. said the investigation revealed that George Niklov Fernandes provided the explosive material to Nagendra, who died in the incident.

The explosion occurred on June 27 and police confirmed the use of a raw bomb during the investigation. A joint operation was carried out by the Tumakuru Special Investigation Team and Uttara Kannada district police, leading to the arrest of the accused from Chandavar village in Honnavar.

Police officials said Fernandes had prepared and supplied raw bombs locally, mainly for fishing activities. The investigation also found that he had allegedly given similar materials to other local persons including Sandeep Gowda, Narayana Dollugowda and Nagaraju Dollugowda.

The accused became unwell during questioning and was admitted to Kumta Government Hospital by Ankola police for treatment. Further investigation will continue after his recovery, officials said.

The raw bomb recovered from the explosion site was secured by authorities. A forensic team later examined the material and carried out a controlled disposal in an isolated area of Shira city. The remains were collected and sent for further scientific examination.

Police have formed special teams to trace the source of the explosive material and identify everyone connected to the case. DySP of Shira Sub-Division B.K. Shekhar and CPI D.G. Srinivas are leading the investigation with a team of officers.

The police said further details will be revealed after completing the ongoing investigation. Authorities assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident.