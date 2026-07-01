Farmers urged to adopt alternative crops amid rain shortfall

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Dr. Kumar said delayed rains slowed sowing, urged alternative crops, and directed officials to prepare plans protecting farmers from drought-related losses

Mandya

The district administration has advised farmers to adopt alternative crops and scientific farming methods as the monsoon rains have failed to meet expectations in Mandya district. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar stressed the need for creating awareness among farmers to prevent losses caused by irregular rainfall.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the District Collector’s office on seed distribution and crop planning, Dr. Kumar said that sowing activities have been slow due to insufficient rains. He noted that only about five percent of the sowing target has been completed so far, while rainfall in the district is nearly 35 percent below normal.

He said farmers should be guided to choose short-duration and less water-consuming crop varieties when monsoon rains are delayed. The Agriculture Department has already suggested alternative crops such as millets, ragi, arka crops, buckwheat, linseed and sunflower instead of traditional paddy cultivation.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed agriculture officials to prepare a detailed alternative crop plan and submit a report within one week. He emphasized that timely planning is essential to protect farmers from financial losses during drought-like conditions.

He also directed that nodal scientists be appointed in all 31 hoblis of the district to conduct awareness programmes and hold regular meetings with farmers. These initiatives are expected to strengthen communication between farmers and experts at the field level.

Dr. Kumar further assured that there is no shortage of seeds or fertilizers in the district and sufficient stock is available to meet demand. He asked officials to create awareness through farmer contact centres and ensure that farmers are informed about suitable crops based on weather conditions.

Officials were also instructed to conduct taluk-level meetings to guide farmers on alternative farming practices and improve preparedness for uncertain monsoon conditions.

Agriculture department officers including Joint Director S. Jayaswamy and other senior officials attended the meeting. The administration said that coordinated efforts between farmers and departments will help reduce crop losses and ensure better agricultural stability despite changing climate conditions.