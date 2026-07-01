Odisha govt orders probe over school textbook errors

Blurb: ‘The government is taking urgent steps to provide students with accurate, updated study material as quickly as possible’

BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha School and Mass Education Department has pledged to resolve errors recently discovered in new textbooks for Classes I through VIII.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary N Thirumala Naik announced that the government is taking urgent steps to provide students with accurate, updated study materials as quickly as possible.

Following public feedback regarding inaccuracies, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered a formal inquiry. A committee led by the Development Commissioner has since investigated the lapses, identified the officials responsible, and initiated appropriate disciplinary action. To ensure learning remains uninterrupted, the department is distributing correction sheets to teachers while simultaneously finalizing plans to print and circulate fully revised editions.

Officials are also collaborating with subject experts to conduct a comprehensive review of all current texts. Corrected content will be made available on the department’s official website, inviting teachers and the public to provide further feedback to guarantee total accuracy in the final print.

Addressing recent controversy regarding the inclusion of the popular Bollywood song “Nimbuda Nimbuda” in a school textbook, Naik clarified the pedagogical intent. He explained that the lesson is part of a music education module designed to show how traditional Indian folk songs are adapted and popularized by contemporary artists. He emphasized that the reference is strictly for cross-cultural educational purposes, intended to illustrate how regional music traditions gain wider recognition, and should not be misinterpreted. The government remains committed to refining these resources to uphold educational standards.