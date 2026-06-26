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GP-level voter help centres to support SIR

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BENGALURU

The government has directed all gram panchayats to set up special voter assistance centres to help residents with enrolment, corrections and transfers in electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The initiative aims to ensure that no eligible voter is struck off the rolls before elections to zilla, taluk and gram panchayats, while improving access to electoral services in rural areas. An order issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department said the decision was taken following directions issued during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The help centres will operate from Bapuji Seva Kendras, with data entry operators handling daily operations and Panchayat Development Officers overseeing their functioning.

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