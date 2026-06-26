Cops arrest inspector’s aides in dacoity case

BENGALURU

Madiwala police have arrested three more persons in the Rs 20-lakh dacoity case allegedly involving inspector Mahesh Kanakagiri. The arrested are the Inspector’s aides, Shafi and Haris, both from Madikeri, and Rashid from Kerala. Earlier, Kanakagiri and his aides, Kupendra Reddy and Vasanth Kumar, were taken into custody. The gang had robbed Rs 20 lakh from Kerala businessman AK Junish Babu on the pretext of conducting a raid on a hotel on June 15. They used a Police SUV, bearing CID insignia and allotted to Kanakagiri, after accusing the businessman of carrying out illegal activities, including money laundering and drug peddling.