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Translation award entry deadline pushed to July 15

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BENGALURU

The deadline for submitting applications for the Translation Award 2026, presented by the Dravidian Language Translators’ Association, has been extended to July 15.

Only works translated from Dravidian languages into Telugu and published in 2024 and 2025 will be considered. The applicant should send three copies of the translated work to President, DBTA, Sri Bhairaveshwara Nilaya, Immadihalli Main Road, Hagdoor, Whitefield, Bengaluru – 560066. The winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 11,111, a certificate and a memento at the fifth anniversary of the association to be held in September, said Dr Sushma Shankar, founder President of the Association. For more information, contact: 9901041889, 8147212724

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