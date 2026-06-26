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DIG MN Anuchet takes charge as IPR Dept Commissioner

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BENGALURU

IPS officer DIG MN Anuchet took charge as the new commissioner of the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR) on Thursday.

Senior IPS officer, ADGP Hemanth M Nimbalkar, who was serving as the Commissioner of the department till now, handed over the charge.

Senior officers of the department wished the new Commissioner well.

The government has also ordered MN Anuchet to be given the additional charge of Commissioner of Youth Services and Sports Department in addition to the Information Department.

MN Anuchet is originally from Kolar district. He completed his Electronics Engineering degree from R.V. Engineering College, Bangalore in 2006 and has a technical background. After that, he worked hard with the aspiration of joining the civil service and achieved excellent success in the 2008 Civil Services Examination. Later, he was selected as an IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre of the 2009 batch.

Anucheth, who has the ability to give a new impetus to the functioning of the Information Department, is known for his technology-based policing system and efficient administration in the Police Department. In recognition of his excellent investigative work in the past, the Central Government has honored him with the prestigious Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

He started his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Puttur in 2011 and later held important responsibilities as SP of CID and DCP Central of Bangalore City. Recently, he served very successfully as Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) of Bangalore City and played a key role in implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for traffic control in the city. Before coming to this post, he was working as DIGP of Police Recruitment.The Joint Directors of the Department Manjunath Dollin, GB Siddeshwarappa, CR Naveen, Deputy Directors BK Ramalingappa, Shafi Saduddin and others were present on the occasion.

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