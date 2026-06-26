AI will make IT services more important, not less: Mahindra

BENGALURU

Tech Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra said the role of IT services would not diminish but fundamentally change as AI moves to the centre of enterprise operations.

My answer is clear, the role of IT services will not diminish. It will change. And in many ways, it will become more important, Mahindra wrote in his letter to shareholders, adding that enterprises and governments will increasingly need trusted partners to retain control over their data, context and decision-making.

He said AI is no longer a productivity tool sitting at the edge of organisations but is rapidly becoming central to how businesses design work, serve customers, manage risk and make decisions. The real challenge, however, lies in deploying AI reliably, securely and responsibly at enterprise scale. Most large enterprises continue to grapple with legacy systems, fragmented data, complex regulations and years of accumulated technical debt. AI cannot simply be layered over this complexity and expected to deliver transformation, Mahindra said, arguing that the winners in the next phase of AI will be companies that help enterprises convert their knowledge and processes into AI-enabled institutional capabilities.

Drawing an analogy, Mahindra said AI today resembles the smartphone revolution. The underlying technology may be powerful, but its real value lies in the ecosystem of applications and experiences built around it. Companies like Tech Mahindra provide that enabling layer, turning powerful technology into an intelligent business partner that delivers real value, he said.

Tech Mahindra Chief Executive Officer Mohit Joshi said, the company is entering a cognitive wave in which technology moves beyond digital transformation to autonomous execution.

Through Project Helix, Tech Mahindra aims to become an AI-native enterprise, supported by its agentic AI platform and new commercial models such as outcome-based service tokens and hybrid human-AI vector squads. As the company pushes ahead with its transformation, Joshi reiterated Tech Mahindra’s target of achieving a 15 percent operating margin and outpacing its top-tier peers. Reflecting investor confidence, the board declared a total dividend of Rs 51 per share, the highest in the company’s history. Separately, Tech Mahindra disclosed that Joshi’s compensation rose 11.7 percent to Rs 67.5 crore in FY26. Including ESOPs, his remuneration was 1,085 times the median employee pay, in a year when median employee remuneration declined 4.9 percent.