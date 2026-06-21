Yoga becomes world’s largest community celebration: PM

INTRO: Prime Minister highlights yoga’s global appeal, promoting unity, healthy ageing, wellness, and human potential worldwide.

Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that yoga has evolved into the world’s largest community celebration, transcending geographical boundaries and cultural differences to unite millions of people across the globe.

Addressing the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata, the Prime Minister emphasized the transformative power of yoga in promoting health, harmony, and collective well-being.

Speaking at the event, Modi noted that June 21, which marks the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, has gained a special global identity as the International Day of Yoga. He said that what began as an Indian initiative has now become a worldwide movement embraced by people from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and age groups.

June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together, the Prime Minister said while extending his greetings to people across the world participating in the celebrations.

The Prime Minister also commended the residents of Kolkata for their commitment to the Swachhata Se Swagat initiative, highlighting the importance of cleanliness and public participation in building healthier communities. He noted that collective efforts towards hygiene and wellness complement the values promoted through yoga.

Referring to this year’s International Day of Yoga theme, Yoga for Healthy Ageing, Modi stressed the growing relevance of yoga in modern society, particularly as populations around the world are living longer. He said the ancient practice offers a holistic approach to maintaining physical fitness, mental well-being, emotional balance, and overall quality of life.

According to the Prime Minister, yoga is much more than a form of exercise. He described it as a way of life that nurtures the mind, body, and spirit. Yoga is not just physical exercise. It is not restricted to any age group. It is an expression of the human spirit, he remarked.

Highlighting the significance of healthy ageing, Modi said societies must focus on ensuring that increasing age does not become a limitation to human productivity and potential. He stated that yoga provides an effective means to remain active, healthy, and mentally strong throughout life.

When we speak of yoga for healthy ageing, we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential, he said. The Prime Minister added that regular yoga practice helps individuals maintain flexibility, improve concentration, manage stress, and develop resilience against physical and mental challenges.

The International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21, continues to witness growing participation across continents. From public parks and educational institutions to community centres and international landmarks, millions of people take part in yoga sessions each year.