Maha monsoon session opens amid political turmoil

Blurb: Political defections and monsoon concerns dominate Maharashtra legislature session as government and opposition prepare confrontations.

Mumbai

The three-week monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature is set to begin on Monday at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, with expectations of heated debates, political confrontations, and discussions on pressing public issues.

Scheduled to continue until July 10, the session comes at a time when the state is witnessing significant political developments alongside growing concerns over an erratic monsoon season and its impact on agriculture.

A major point of political contention is the controversy surrounding the alleged Operation Tiger, a reported effort by the ruling Mahayuti alliance to attract lawmakers from the opposition camp. The speculation has intensified following reports that up to six Lok Sabha Members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) could be targeted for defection. The issue has already generated considerable political heat ahead of the legislative session.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray strongly criticised the alleged move during the party’s 60th foundation day celebrations, describing the dissident lawmakers as ungrateful and accusing them of betraying the party’s principles. His remarks have further sharpened political divisions and set the stage for intense exchanges between the ruling alliance and the opposition during the session.

The session is also expected to begin without officially recognised Leaders of Opposition in either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council. This unusual situation is likely to influence the conduct of proceedings, with the ruling alliance expected to push ahead with its legislative agenda.

In response to the alleged Operation Tiger, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has threatened what he termed Operation Wolf, a counter-strategy aimed at challenging the ruling coalition. Political observers expect this confrontation to result in aggressive protests and disruptions inside the House.

Another key development during the session is the likely election of the Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, who previously held the position and has recently been re-elected to the Council, is expected to be nominated again by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Given the numerical strength of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, her re-election is widely anticipated.

Beyond political manoeuvring, the legislature is expected to focus on serious concerns affecting the state’s rural economy. Maharashtra is facing an uncertain monsoon season marked by prolonged dry spells and uneven rainfall distribution. The state government has advised farmers to delay sowing operations until further guidance is issued by weather authorities.