Maha Guv joins Coast Guard in performing yoga

Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday joined the senior officers of the Indian Coast Guard in performing yoga on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

This year the International Day of Yoga at Lok Bhavan was organised in collaboration with the Indian Coast Guard, which is stepping into the Golden Jubilee year of its inception. Officers and personnel of the Indian Coast Guard, their family members, and officials of Lok Bhavan attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor called upon universities across Maharashtra to promote yoga on a large scale and produce yoga tutors and trainers for the world. Recalling the global recognition accorded to yoga, the Governor said that for centuries yoga was practised mainly in homes, ashrams and dedicated institutions. A historic turning point came when Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the United Nations to declare 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. The initiative received unprecedented international support, leading to the adoption of a UN resolution backed by a record number of member states.

The Governor praised the Indian Coast Guard for its outstanding contribution to the nation since its establishment in 1977.