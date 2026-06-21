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Exhausted aspirants return for re-NEET across country

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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New Delhi

The NEET re-examination, which can potentially alter the lives of 23 lakh aspirants, is underway. The May 3rd paper was cancelled. Several students, who were forced to retake the exam, expressed deep anguish and despair over the examination process. Scrambling through her documents and revision notes, Anushka Sharma, a student from Haryana’s Mahendergarh, sat outside PM Shri KV, a NEET exam centre, and expressed her anxiety. I felt extremely anxious when the paper was cancelled. I fell sick as well, so in a way, this paper gives me a second chance. It was not just Anushka who felt the weight of the paper. Sitting right next to her was her mother, who expressed just as much anxiety, if not more, for her child.

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City Hilights
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