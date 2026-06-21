VP advocates daily yoga for healthy living

Intro: CP Radhakrishnan urges citizens to embrace yoga daily, promoting health, harmony, active ageing, and well-being.

Leh

Participating in the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Leh of Ladakh, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan called upon citizens across the country to make yoga an inseparable part of their daily lives, describing it as a pathway to a healthier, happier, and more peaceful society.

Speaking against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayan mountains, he emphasized that yoga is one of India’s most valuable contributions to the world and continues to offer solutions to modern-day health and lifestyle challenges.

Addressing a large gathering of yoga practitioners, students, officials, and local residents, the Vice President said yoga is much more than a physical exercise routine. He described it as an ancient system of holistic well-being developed by India’s sages through centuries of meditation, self-discipline, spiritual exploration, and philosophical inquiry. According to him, yoga nurtures the body, calms the mind, and elevates the spirit, helping individuals achieve balance in all aspects of life.

Radhakrishnan highlighted the growing global recognition of yoga, noting that it gained unprecedented international momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He recalled that Modi’s proposal at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 resulted in the adoption of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, with support from more than 175 countries. The move helped transform yoga into a worldwide movement promoting health and wellness.

Referring to this year’s theme, Yoga for Healthy Ageing, the Vice President stressed the importance of addressing the needs of an ageing population. Citing the India Ageing Report 2023, he pointed out that nearly one-fifth of India’s population is expected to be elderly by 2050.

He underlined the need to ensure that longer life expectancy translates into healthier and more fulfilling lives. In this context, he described yoga as a powerful tool for maintaining physical fitness, mental health, emotional stability, and active ageing.

The Vice President also noted that life in high-altitude regions such as Ladakh requires endurance, adaptability, and discipline. He observed that the people of Ladakh naturally embody values such as resilience, simplicity, and harmony with nature, qualities that closely align with the philosophy of yoga. During his interactions with local residents, he found them to be peaceful, kind, and deeply connected to their environment.

He expressed confidence that the continued practice of yoga would help residents maintain their vitality and realize their fullest potential. The event was attended by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Mohmad Haneefa, senior civil and military officials, yoga experts, students, and community members.