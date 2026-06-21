65 Year old yoga guru inspires generations

Blurb

Sixty-five-year-old yoga guru Muralidhar Anantha Prabhu inspires the community, teaching complex asanas after four decades of practice and advocating for yoga in school curriculums.

BELAGAVI

Age is proving to be just a number for Muralidhar Anantha Prabhu, a local yoga guru who continues to captivate the community with his incredible athleticism. At 65, Prabhu performs over 200 complex asanas with the vigor of a 25-year-old, setting a powerful example for health and discipline across the region.

A resident of Mahadwara Road, Prabhu’s journey began four decades ago, inspired by the legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar’s performance in the film Kamanabillu. “I was a small shopkeeper, but that movie sparked an addiction to yoga,” he shared. After training under guru Hanumantharao Sawant, he mastered difficult poses like the Trivikramasana and Mayurasana, eventually winning numerous state and national medals.

For the past 22 years, Prabhu has dedicated his life to teaching, founding the ‘Muralidhar Yoga Gurukul.’ His impact is far-reaching; his students have achieved international glory in Malaysia, Singapore, and the Andaman Islands, with over 30 of his pupils now established as national-level masters. His own children have also followed in his footsteps, holding advanced degrees in yoga and collecting national honors.

Prabhu remains a fierce advocate for integrating yoga into the mainstream curriculum. “Nowadays, everyone lives a stressful life. If schools made just five asanas mandatory daily, our children would be healthier and the country stronger,” he stated. He offers specific advice for every age group, from light pranayama for seniors to Surya Namaskar for the youth, proving that yoga is a lifelong path to strength.