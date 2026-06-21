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Lokayukta registers 12 cases over irregularities in Bidar

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Karnataka Lokayukta has registered 12 suo motu cases in Bidar after finding irregularities across departments including transport, municipal services, and public facilities.

Bidar

The Karnataka Lokayukta has registered around 12 suo motu cases against various government departments in Bidar district after identifying widespread administrative lapses, irregularities, and public grievances during an inspection visit.

Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa announced the action at a press briefing held at Habsi Kote Guest House in Bidar, stating that multiple departments had come under scrutiny for poor service delivery and violations of established norms.

During inspections of the old and new bus stands in Bidar, the Lokayukta team found poor sanitation, overflowing garbage bins, inadequate toilets, and insufficient parking facilities. Cases were registered against the concerned authorities for failing to maintain basic public infrastructure.

At the APMC market, officials noted alleged illegal commission collection from farmers along with lack of drinking water, sanitation, and traffic management. The Lokayukta ordered a suo motu investigation into the matter, reiterating that farmers cannot be charged commission under law.

Serious concerns were also raised about the solid waste management unit at Sultanpur, where residents reported foul odour and health issues. Action was initiated against the Panchayat Development Officer, along with directions for periodic health monitoring and fogging in affected areas.

The Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences also came under scrutiny, where inspections revealed waterlogging, poor infrastructure, and alleged unauthorized financial transactions in the X-ray laboratory. Officials reportedly recovered cash and cheques, and criminal cases have been filed against those involved.

Further irregularities were found in the Tahsildar and land records offices, where delays in public services and pending files were flagged. The municipal corporation was also booked for encroachments, illegal constructions, and licensing violations, with cases registered against several engineers.

Transport authorities were directed to act after it was found that around 416 school vehicles were operating without valid fitness certificates and insurance. Similarly, poor conditions at an Ambedkar girls’ hostel, including unusable toilets and lack of basic facilities, prompted corrective orders.

Justice Veerappa said all cases would be monitored monthly and compliance reports would be reviewed strictly. He warned that further action would follow if corrective measures were not implemented within stipulated timelines.

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