MP Chowta seeks pedestrian-friendly master plan for Mangaluru

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Mangaluru MP Capt Brijesh Chowta urges Karnataka government to improve pedestrian safety in upcoming city master plan focus walkability

Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta has urged the Karnataka government to prioritise pedestrian safety in the upcoming master plan for Mangaluru, calling for a comprehensive redesign of urban mobility with a strong focus on walkability and footpath infrastructure.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, with copies sent to the Urban Development Minister, the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, and the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the MP cited a Supreme Court ruling that recognises safe pedestrian movement as a fundamental right.

He stressed that the city’s development blueprint must reflect the needs of pedestrians, especially students, senior citizens, daily commuters, and workers who depend heavily on walking. With rapid urban expansion and increasing vehicle density, he said pedestrian safety has become a critical urban planning priority.

Capt Chowta called for the creation of a “comprehensive pedestrian mobility system” that includes well-designed, obstruction-free footpaths, safe road-crossing infrastructure near schools, colleges, hospitals, markets, and transport hubs, as well as facilities accessible to persons with disabilities. He also emphasised the need for better integration between pedestrian pathways and public transport systems, along with strict action against encroachments and illegal parking on footpaths.

The MP further suggested conducting a detailed “walkability audit” across the city before finalising the master plan. Such an assessment, he said, would help identify existing gaps in pedestrian infrastructure and ensure corrective measures are incorporated into long-term urban planning.

Highlighting his personal connection to the city, he said Mangaluru has historically been a relatively pedestrian-friendly urban centre and must retain this character even as it grows into a larger metropolitan hub.

He added that improving walkability would not only enhance road safety but also contribute to better public health, environmental sustainability, and overall quality of life. The MP also expressed willingness to cooperate with local authorities in shaping a more inclusive and practical urban mobility framework for the city’s future development.