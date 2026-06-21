R. Ashok questions CM over past defection of 17 MLA’s

BELGAUM

Opposition Leader R. Ashok has launched a sharp verbal attack on Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, dismissing his claims of following a “Chanakya-style” political strategy following the recent legislative council elections.

Speaking to reporters in Belgaum, Ashok ridiculed the comparison, stating, “Chanakya never traded horses.” He questioned Shivakumar’s political morality, specifically targeting allegations of “horse trading” and money laundering during the recent council polls. Referring to past political realignments, Ashok challenged the Chief Minister, asking, “Where was this so-called Chanakya strategy when 17 MLAs left your party previously?”

The Opposition Leader did not hold back in criticizing the Congress party, labeling their recent electoral maneuvers as a “betrayal” and a “shameful” act of horse trading. He warned that the BJP is taking the matter seriously and plans to report these incidents to their party high command.

In response to reports of cross-voting within the BJP ranks, Ashok confirmed he would hold urgent discussions with state party leader B.Y. Vijayendra and other senior elders. He indicated that the party is considering strict disciplinary measures, including potential lifetime bans on contesting elections for those found guilty of cross-voting.

“We will discuss this at the party forum and ensure the guilty are taught a lesson,” Ashok declared. As political tensions continue to rise, the BJP has vowed to address the internal fractures while simultaneously launching a strong counter-offensive against the ruling party’s tactics.