Jaishankar explores co-op in ‘multipolar world order’

The External Affairs Minister discussed stronger India-European Union ties and both sides exchanged views on practical collab.

Limassol

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined European foreign ministers at the informal Gymnich meeting in Limassol, Cyprus, where leaders discussed growing cooperation between India and the European Union.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the partnership between India and Europe continues to expand across many sectors. He added that both sides exchanged views on practical collaborations and common interests in an emerging multipolar world order.

Jaishankar attended the meeting at the invitation of European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

The Gymnich meeting was co-chaired by Kombos and Kallas. Ministers discussed several international and regional issues, including economic cooperation, security concerns and diplomatic coordination among partner nations.

During his visit, Jaishankar also held separate meetings with foreign ministers from France, Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Estonia. He met European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas and reviewed India-European Union ties along with the current situation in West Asia.

European Union Ambassador to India Herve Delphin said the discussions reflected the close relationship between New Delhi and Brussels.

The Indian minister also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation.

He later held talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud regarding developments in West Asia and the Middle East. Jaishankar appreciated Saudi Arabia’s assessment of the changing regional situation and exchanged views on recent developments affecting the area.

India has been increasing diplomatic engagement with European countries in recent years through trade, technology, connectivity and strategic partnerships. The participation of Jaishankar in the Gymnich meeting highlighted India’s growing importance in global discussions involving Europe and West Asia.

Officials believe regular dialogue between India and European nations will strengthen cooperation in areas such as security, energy, maritime trade and investment. The meetings in Cyprus also provided an opportunity for leaders to exchange views on current international conflicts and regional stability. Both sides expressed interest in maintaining stronger diplomatic coordination in the coming years.