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Baloch activist condemns threats against scholars

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Balochistan

Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch criticised Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti over alleged threats against PhD scholars and intellectuals in the province. In a post on X, she said journalists, writers, activists and academics were facing intimidation for expressing critical views. Sammi stated that freedom of expression and academic freedom are democratic rights that must be protected. She also urged the Pakistan People’s Party leadership to intervene. Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about enforced disappearances and suppression of activists in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

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City Hilights
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