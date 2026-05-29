India assists patient’s safe return from Saudi

Riyadh

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia helped repatriate an Indian national, Sufiyan Ahmed, who suffered a brain haemorrhage and was undergoing treatment at King Fahad Hospital in Al Hassa. The embassy arranged a stretcher ticket and travel support for his medical escort to ensure his safe return to Mumbai for further treatment. In a post on X, the embassy said it made every possible effort to assist the patient. Officials confirmed that Ahmed reached Mumbai safely and wished him a speedy recovery. India also said maritime operations remain normal across ports.