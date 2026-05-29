Friday, May 29, 2026
HomeWorldInflation raises Eid cemetery visit expenses
World

Inflation raises Eid cemetery visit expenses

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
75

Rawalpindi

Families in Rawalpindi are struggling with rising costs ahead of Eid as prices of flowers, incense sticks, rose water and grave coverings used during cemetery visits have sharply increased. Flower petals are being sold for nearly Rs500 per kilogram, while decorative grave sheets cost around Rs1,400. Grave cleaning charges have also risen to about Rs500. Residents said inflation has made traditional religious practices difficult to afford. Citizens also criticised authorities for poor maintenance of graveyards, with overgrown bushes and weeds making several burial grounds difficult to access.

Previous article
Cooperative society drives economic empowerment
Next article
India assists patient’s safe return from Saudi
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.