Inflation raises Eid cemetery visit expenses

Rawalpindi

Families in Rawalpindi are struggling with rising costs ahead of Eid as prices of flowers, incense sticks, rose water and grave coverings used during cemetery visits have sharply increased. Flower petals are being sold for nearly Rs500 per kilogram, while decorative grave sheets cost around Rs1,400. Grave cleaning charges have also risen to about Rs500. Residents said inflation has made traditional religious practices difficult to afford. Citizens also criticised authorities for poor maintenance of graveyards, with overgrown bushes and weeds making several burial grounds difficult to access.