Cooperative society drives economic empowerment

Shikaripura

Cooperative societies play a crucial role in strengthening rural economies and promoting financial inclusion, said Lok Sabha Member B.Y. Raghavendra while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Sri Mariyamma Devi Banjara Pattina Sahakara Sangha.

He said the Banjara community has achieved success in various fields through hard work, self-respect and determination. The community is known for its disciplined lifestyle and cultural strength, which contributes significantly to its social progress.

Raghavendra highlighted that cooperative institutions are essential for improving the economic condition of communities and ensuring access to financial services at the grassroots level. He said that such societies help promote savings habits, financial discipline and collective growth among members.

He added that during the tenure of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, several development initiatives were introduced for the upliftment of the Banjara community. Special attention was given to improving infrastructure and welfare measures in tribal and nomadic settlements.

The MP emphasized that cooperative thinking remains one of the strongest models for inclusive development. He stated that financial empowerment through cooperation ensures that even the most economically vulnerable individuals gain access to banking facilities and opportunities for self-reliance.

Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, who also addressed the event, appreciated the rich cultural heritage of the Banjara community. He noted that their traditional lifestyle, attire and food practices reflect a unique identity that adds to the diversity of the state.

He also recalled the efforts made for the development of Surogodan Koppa, the birthplace of Saint Sevalal, where significant government funding was allocated for development works during Yediyurappa’s tenure. He said continued focus on improving tanda (settlement) infrastructure remains important for community welfare.

Community leaders, including society president Ramesh Nayak and others, were present at the event along with several dignitaries and local representatives.

Speakers at the function reiterated that cooperative societies not only improve financial stability but also strengthen social unity. They called for greater participation from youth and women to make such institutions more effective in driving long-term economic progress.

The event concluded with a call to expand cooperative initiatives to ensure wider financial inclusion and sustainable rural development.