Mangaluru hosts Binaca Geetmala tribute evening

Mangaluru

The programme will take place at Sujir C V Nayak Hall and will begin with an inaugural ceremony from 5 pm to 5.45 pm, followed by the main musical performance from 5.45 pm to 8.45 pm. The evening aims to recreate the nostalgic charm of the iconic “Binaca Geetmala” radio show, which was popular across India between 1954 and 1979.

Organisers said the event will feature a tribute segment dedicated to Ameen Sayani, whose voice and presentation style made him one of India’s most beloved radio personalities. The programme will showcase evergreen Hindi film songs that were originally part of the historic countdown show.

Several distinguished guests from various fields are expected to attend the event. These include Walter Nandalike, M Govardhan Shetty, Giridhar Prabhu, Dr. Kumble Ananth Prabhu, Dr. Krishna Prasad Koodu, Dr. K Mohan Pai, Raghavendra Kudva and Kumble Vippesh Prabhu.

The musical evening will be led by vocalists Dr Kumble Ananth Prabhu and Malini Keshav Prasad, both recognized for their performances in international music competitions. Live orchestral support will be provided by Muraleedhar Kamath and his team, adding a classical touch to the nostalgic repertoire.

Lions Club Mangaluru president L M Rajesh and senior member L Venkatesh Baliga were also present at the press briefing announcing the event.

Organizers said the programme is designed not only as a cultural evening but also as a celebration of India’s golden era of radio broadcasting. The tribute to Ameen Sayani is expected to attract music lovers, senior citizens and fans of classic Hindi cinema songs from across the region. The event also reflects the growing interest in cultural revival programmes that celebrate India’s media and musical heritage. By revisiting the legacy of Binaca Geetmala, organizers hope to reconnect audiences.