Iran terms US strikes as ‘gross violation’ of truce

American actions as a serious breach of international law and the United Nations Charter

Tehran

Iran on Thursday accused the United States of violating a ceasefire agreement and carrying out attacks on Iranian territory and commercial shipping routes.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei described the alleged American actions as a serious breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, according to reports.

Baghaei said the reported attacks included strikes near Bandar Abbas and aerial operations in southern Iran during recent days. He stated that such actions violated Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty. He also called on the United Nations Security Council to hold the United States accountable for the alleged aggression.

The spokesperson further accused Washington of violating the ceasefire on April 19 through attacks on commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf and nearby international waters. He said Iran would continue to defend its sovereignty under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Iranian media also reported that Baghaei criticised recent statements by American officials and expressed support for Oman after former US President Donald Trump allegedly warned the country against interfering in Strait of Hormuz negotiations.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched strikes on an American base after alleged US attacks near Bandar Abbas Airport. Iranian officials claimed the American base was targeted after aerial projectiles struck the airport outskirts before dawn.

Iranian and US forces reportedly exchanged fire near the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran accused a US tanker of entering without coordination. Meanwhile, US forces conducted defensive strikes on Iranian drones, while officials said the ceasefire between both countries still remained active.