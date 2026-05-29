Aus Defence Minister to visit India for key defence talks

India-Australia aim to strengthen defence ties, improve regional security, enhance military coordination, and promote peace and stability across Indo-Pacific.

Canberra

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles will visit India for the second Australia-India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Australian Defence Ministry said the meeting reflects the growing defence partnership and shared commitment between both countries to improve cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Before arriving in India, Marles will attend the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the annual event is considered one of the most important defence and security forums in the Indo-Pacific region. Leaders and defence officials from several countries gather there to discuss global security challenges and possible responses.

During the Singapore meeting, Marles is expected to speak on maritime security issues during a plenary session focused on Asia’s maritime challenges. He will also hold discussions with regional and international defence leaders on strategic and security matters affecting the Indo-Pacific.

Marles said Australia remains committed to strengthening diplomatic and defence ties with partner nations, especially India. He described India as one of Australia’s top security partners and said he looked forward to meeting Rajnath Singh again after the strong progress achieved during Singh’s visit to Australia last year.

The first Australia-India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue was held in Australia in October 2025. According to the Australian Defence Ministry, the meeting highlighted major progress in bilateral defence relations since both countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020.

India and Australia aim to strengthen defence ties, improve regional security, enhance military coordination, and promote peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific through continued cooperation.