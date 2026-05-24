Sooryavanshi’s fielding under no cloud, says Royals coach Penney

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Royals assistant coach says youngster rested to maximise batting impact effectively

Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Trevor Penney has firmly dismissed speculation surrounding the fielding abilities of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, clarifying that the youngster’s role as an Impact Substitute has been a tactical decision rather than a reflection of any weakness in the field.

The 15-year-old prodigy, who recently earned a place in the India A cricket team squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, has mostly featured as a batting specialist for Rajasthan Royals during the ongoing IPL season. His limited appearances on the field had led to questions from observers about his athleticism and fielding standards.

Addressing those concerns ahead of Rajasthan’s crucial league fixture, Penney made it clear that Sooryavanshi is a capable and accomplished fielder.

“He is a very good fielder. He has got great hands. He moves well. He dives. He anticipates. He has got all that,” Penney said.

The former India fielding coach explained that the Royals management has carefully managed the teenager’s workload throughout the tournament, preferring to keep him physically and mentally fresh for his primary responsibility at the top of the batting order.

According to Penney, using Sooryavanshi as an Impact Substitute has often given the team a fresher batter during challenging run chases and crucial phases of matches.

“Sometimes with him opening the batting, him going in in the second innings being fresh, it’s worked for us,” Penney noted. “There is no specific reason why he is a bad fielder or we are not playing him in the field. It’s nothing to do with that.”

He added that team combinations and match situations have occasionally required the presence of more experienced fielders, but stressed that the decision has always been strategic rather than performance-related.

Penney also praised the youngster’s cricketing intelligence and maturity beyond his years. Recalling a recent innings, he highlighted Sooryavanshi’s ability to assess situations rather than relying solely on aggressive stroke play.

“You saw in the last game he had 10 off 11 balls and he was so determined to win that game,” Penney said. “He has really got a good brain for a young guy as well.”

The comments further underline the Royals’ faith in one of Indian cricket’s brightest emerging talents.