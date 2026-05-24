Sachin’s emotional note praises Arjun’s patience after LSG Debut

Intro

Cricket legend applauds son Arjun’s perseverance, composure and promising IPL debut

Mumbai

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar expressed pride in his son Arjun Tendulkar after the youngster made a promising debut for Lucknow Super Giants in their final league-stage match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Taking to Instagram after Lucknow’s seven-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings, Sachin penned an emotional message highlighting Arjun’s patience, dedication and determination during a season in which he had to wait until the final game to earn an opportunity.

“Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match,” Sachin wrote.

The batting great also emphasised the importance of perseverance in cricket, noting that the sport tests a player’s temperament as much as talent.

“Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always,” he added.

Arjun, 26, delivered a respectable performance with the ball on his IPL debut for Lucknow. Introduced by captain Rishabh Pant immediately after the powerplay, the left-arm pacer bowled four overs and returned figures of 1 for 36.

He nearly struck in his opening over when Pant was unable to hold on to a difficult chance offered by opener Prabhsimran Singh. However, Arjun eventually got his reward in the 15th over, trapping Prabhsimran leg-before wicket with a well-executed yorker.

Arjun bowled the seventh, ninth, 15th and 17th overs, showing control and composure despite the pressure surrounding his debut. Having previously represented Mumbai Indians, he has often been under intense scrutiny because of his famous surname.

Reports suggest some members of the Lucknow support staff had been keen to give Arjun an opportunity earlier in the season. Although that chance came only in the team’s final match, the all-rounder made a solid impression, earning praise from fans and, most importantly, from one of cricket’s greatest-ever players—his father.