Bumrah carried niggle into IPL, reveals Jayawardene after MI struggles

Intro

MI coach says team failed to unite during difficult campaign



Mumbai

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has revealed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah entered IPL 2026 carrying a niggle from the T20 World Cup, while also admitting that the five-time champions failed to come together as a unit during a disappointing season.

Jayawardene reflected on a season marked by inconsistency, missed opportunities and an inability to build momentum despite occasional flashes of brilliance.

The former Sri Lanka captain said the team had several honest discussions throughout the tournament after a poor run of results dented confidence within the squad.

“Once we lost a few games and some confidence, we had some really good conversations within the group,” Jayawardene said. “At different stages of the competition, we sat down and discussed what we needed to do. We would win a game but then repeat the same mistakes and lose again.”

Mumbai once again found itself battling near the bottom of the table rather than challenging for a playoff spot. Jayawardene acknowledged that several opponents had simply performed better and that his side often failed to compete at the required level.

“In some matches, we weren’t even able to compete. Honest conversations have happened within the group, but we haven’t been able to galvanise and get across the line. It’s something for us to reflect on post-season,” he said.

Jayawardene also shed light on Bumrah’s subdued performances during the early stages of the tournament. According to the coach, the star fast bowler was still recovering from a lingering issue that he had managed throughout the T20 World Cup.

“Bumrah had a niggle which he played with through the World Cup. We gave him adequate rest before the IPL, but the first four or five games were about gradually building him up. You could see that the pace had dropped a little,” he explained.

However, Jayawardene believes Bumrah has regained his rhythm and pace in recent matches. He suggested that Mumbai’s inability to create pressure from the other end allowed opposition batters to play the premier pacer cautiously.

“I wouldn’t worry about Bumrah,” Jayawardene said. “He is in good spirits and will come back strong.”

The coach’s remarks provide insight into both Mumbai’s underwhelming campaign and the challenges faced by one of world cricket’s leading fast bowlers.