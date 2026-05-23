‘Centre clears ₹414 cr Baikampady–KIOCL flyover project’

Intro

Centre approves ₹414 crore Baikampady–KIOCL flyover project to improve port connectivity, traffic flow and industrial transport efficiency

Mangaluru

The Central government has approved a ₹414.16 crore infrastructure project for constructing an elevated flyover and service roads between Baikampady and KIOCL Junction on National Highway 66, Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta announced on Saturday.

According to the MP, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already begun the tendering process for the project, which is aimed at improving connectivity to the New Mangalore Port and easing heavy traffic congestion along the industrial corridor.

The project involves the construction of a 3.075-km road stretch, including a 1.520-km six-lane elevated flyover. In addition, 5.825 km of service roads will be developed on both sides of the highway to separate local traffic from heavy cargo movement, improving road safety and traffic flow.

Officials said the upgraded corridor will significantly benefit industrial transport, especially cargo movement linked to the New Mangalore Port. The flyover is expected to streamline logistics operations and reduce bottlenecks that currently affect the Baikampady industrial area and nearby zones.

The project will be implemented under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model, with the New Mangalore Port Authority expected to contribute additional land and support for smooth execution.

MP Brijesh Chowta described the stretch as a key economic lifeline for the region, stating that the upgrade will support long-term industrial growth and enhance infrastructure capacity to meet future traffic demands. He said the development will also improve commuter safety and reduce travel delays in one of the busiest industrial corridors in coastal Karnataka.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sarbananda Sonowal, and the port authorities for approving the project. According to him, earlier administrative hurdles had slowed development due to jurisdictional issues and funding constraints, which have now been resolved after transferring the stretch fully under NHAI control.

An additional ₹11.63 crore underpass project near Baikampady and Kuloor Junction on NH-66 is also underway, further strengthening infrastructure development in the region. The combined projects are expected to modernize the entire port connectivity corridor and support both freight movement and local transportation needs.