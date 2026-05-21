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Officials review fund utilisation in Mandya

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Mandya

Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board reviewed loan usage under Vipra Self-Employment Direct Loan Scheme in Mandya and Maddur taluks. President Asagodu Jayasimha visited beneficiaries. Officials including directors and skill development officers were present. The team verified utilization of funds and progress of self-employment activities. Beneficiaries from both taluks interacted during the review. The department said the exercise aims to ensure proper use of government support and strengthen employment opportunities for eligible applicants. Officials said monitoring will continue to improve transparency and ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes in coming months further updates.

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City Hilights
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